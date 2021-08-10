Progress Mafukidze

Kimberly Kusauka

ZAKA-A Nyabata High School whizkid who thought she had found relief after a ‘well-wisher pledged to pay for his tuition is back to square one after the prospective benefactor told her that she could no longer fund her tertiary education.

Progress Mafukidze, who aced 15 points in the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (ZIMSEC) November 2020 examinations got a last minute disappointment from her would benefactor, with registration due dates just around the corner.

The 19-year-old got an offer to study Accounting at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) and is supposed to pay ZW$20 000 before August 27, 2021 but now faces a financial crisis which could shutter the chance of pursuing her dream.

Mafukidze now staying at her sister’s residence in Nyajena, Masvingo South constituency is clueless after she got a last minute disappointment from the ‘well-wisher’ who claimed to have lost two relatives to Covid-19.

"I got a place at UZ to study Accounting and the fees is ZW$19 491, however l can’t register because I do not have the fees. I was very unfortunate that my sponsor could no longer pay for my tuition since she had to fund for her two relatives’ funeral who succumbed to Covid-19," said Mafukidze.

Nyabata High School Head, Boniface Chuma is pleading with well-wishers to come to the rescue of Mafukidze whom he described as a hardworking and focused child.

"This girl is very hard working and dedicated to her studies so I am pleading with well-wishers to assist her with first semester tuition fees before the set deadline," said Chuma.

TellZim News has previously published various stories of financially constrained whizkids of which one of them, Ronald Gwara has since secured a scholarship from popular cleric Uebert Angel.

Mafukidze is currently living in Guwa Village, Chief Nyajena and can be contacted on +263 776 119 609.