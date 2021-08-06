Workers’ unions have called upon responsible authorities to ensure that compulsory vaccination is spread to the public to ensure the safety of vaccinated business employees who are at great risk of Covid-19 infections.

The call came during a virtual meeting on August 2, 2021 by workers’ unions who proposed that government should allow companies to bar unvaccinated clients from their businesses to protect employees who were vaccinated.

President of Zimbabwe Diamond and Allied Works Union (ZIDAWU) Cosmas Sunguro said the Covid-19 disease does not choose occupation or position and everyone is vulnerable to it, hence the need to enforce mandatory vaccination.

“Companies should provide a fair ground to both parties and avoid a scenario of capitalist tendencies whereby they want to maximize on profit at the expense of its workers. Companies and organization should also put in place a policy of no vaccination no services provided to its clientele as everyone is vulnerable to the disease. It is important to guard against complacency from the clients to make sure both sides are balanced.

“The no jab no job mantra adopted by various companies and claims that the continuation of providing of services to unvaccinated customers marks the unrepentant position of capitalists as their main focus is on profit making at the expense of its workers’ health, who are serving unvaccinated clients and customers,” Sunguro said.

Maringa Development Trust Chairperson Malvern Mudiwa echoed the same sentiment saying mass vaccination of workers while turning a blind eye on their clients will do more harm than good to the workers.

“The government should encourage workers as well as communities to get vaccinated and customers should understand the dangers of bringing in the Covid-19 virus to innocent workers. The bottom line is information is key in the fight against the pandemic and the general public should embrace the vaccination programme,” said Mudiwa.

The virtual meeting was hosted by Zimbabwe Diamond Union (ZIDAWU) with the support of Zimbabwe Congress Trade Union (ZCTU) and Platform for Youth and Commmunity Development (PYCD) under the pretext ‘workers being forced to be vaccinated- a workers perspective.’

Various state-owned organizations and companies have been on record dismissing unvaccinated workers from their work places while government has put in place measures to force frontline workers to embrace the vaccination programme or risk losing allowances.