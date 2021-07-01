Masvingo province’s herd immunity will only be achievable if the availability of covid-19 vaccines at health centres improves, as the lack of enough vaccines is hindering progress, Masvingo Provincial Medical Director Dr Amadeus Shamhu has said.

In an interview, Dr Shamhu said vaccines are still not enough for the province to reach herd immunity, adding that the allocation depends on demand of previous consignments.

“Covi-19 vaccines are still few, and that obviously affects progress in achieving herd immunity. We do not have a stipulated figure for herd immunity, but if the availability of vaccines improves, then we can reach certain targets that will then determine herd immunity.

“The province is waiting for the next consignment from the one million Sinovac doses that the nation received on July 25. We are not yet aware of the quantity we are going to receive since the consignment is determined by how far the last consignment has been consumed,” said Shamhu.

Masvingo Provincial Taskforce spokesperson Rogers Irimayi expressed gratification on the role played by local media houses, both electronic and print in disseminating information to mobilize people to get the covid-19 jab.

“We have stopped carrying out awareness campaigns and we are now working with our local radio stations, where we have programmes with regular updates, informing people about government policies and measures giving people an opportunity to engage and discuss.

“We also encourage people to get vaccinated so that as a nation we can reach the immunity stage as is the President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s goal. We give credit also to, local newspapers who are informing the public about Covid-19 but we feel that they should go an extra mile and have a Covid-19 desk where Covid-19 updates are regularly given,” said Irimayi.

Irimayi also said that the running out of vaccines at health centres was attributed to demand, and the fact that there are some centres that turn away people after running out of vaccines show that there is high demand.

“The issue on health centres running out of vaccine is usually because some centres have more demand than others, and when those with higher demand run out, health officials then go and collect vaccines from those with lower demand.

“Vaccines are mostly available, and health centres do not go for long without vaccines, unless administrators at such centres would have not communicated on time,” Irimayi said.

As of July 26 2021, a total number of 1 491 493 people have been vaccinated against covid-19 in Zimbabwe.

On July 28, the country received 800 000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines to be distributed to provinces for the continuation of the programme.