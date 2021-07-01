Netsai Moyo

A Mhandamabwe vendor who had to endure a nightmarish two weeks with Covid-19 has described the ordeal as one of the toughest experiences of her lifetime.

After testing positive to the deadly disease on July 29, 2021, Netsai Moyo (29) had to bank on anti-biotic pills and some concoctions for survival while isolating and avoiding contact with other people.

Not only did she test positive but the mother of three had to stop going to the Mhandamabwe Business Centre where she plies her informal trading business.

Narrating her ordeal, Moyo accepted responsibility over her daughter testing positive and thought both were going to die.

"Our local clinic referred us to Masvingo Provincial Hospital because they did not have test kits. It was a terrible experience. When my sample and that of my daughter tested positive, I was shuttered and felt like we were going to die.

“It was one of the toughest moments of my life. I felt sorry for my daughter. All my known contacts especially my fellow workmates also tested positive,” said Moyo.

After returning home, Moyo and her daughter went into a two weeks isolation, of which some may never fully recover from the psychological strain which comes with isolating," she said

Moyo said the moral support which she expected from her relatives was nowhere to be found, instead she was stigmatized.

"I was stigmatized by my own relatives who could not be there for us; instead they were worried about their own health. My workmates were supportive and they encouraged us to be positive about life," said Moyo.

She said the symptoms were most severe in the first three days after testing positive and a combined use of antibiotics and steaming hot water mixed with traditional herbs like Zumbani and Mufinga.

"When we tested positive we had to steam five times a day; twice in the morning, once in the afternoon and twice in the evening. We also took antibiotics but the traditional herbs were the most effective ones. After four days the symptoms started to subside and now we have fully recovered," said Moyo.

The 29 year-old mom has since returned to her business where she is one of the few advocates of the Covid-19 crusade of safe practices to avoid the spread of the deadly virus.