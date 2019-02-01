Leslie Karumbidza





Kusena villagers in Marange have finally consented to a compensation plan in the event of damages to their properties due to blasting caused by mining activities by the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC).





The villagers had previously resisted moves by the mining syndicate to move them from their traditional tribal lands to pave way for mining activities.





Marange Development Trust Chairperson Malvern Mudiwa confirmed the development and said the two parties reached an agreement that will see the mining consortium forking out compensation to affected villagers.





“They have reached an agreement to the effect that any damage to their houses such as cracks or damaged property the company will compensate.





“What l have noticed is they have improved communication and there are more interactions with communities with the issue of Kusena where they notified the community in advance about blasting carried out as a precautionary measure,” said Mudiwa.





He also credited ZCDC for ploughing back into the community through improving access to health as well as providing security for domestic animals.





“We have realized that apart from their employees, they are now concerned about the communities welfare, with villagers being tested for Covid-19 at the ZCDC company clinic freely.





“There has also been improvements on livestock security as previously the community had lost livestock after straying into the mining areas where they find it difficult to retrieve them. Illicit financial flow and illegal mining activities have also been reduced,” said Mudiwa.





ZCDC Public relations and Community Development Officer Sugar Chagonda said the company engaged the community well and the process went smoothly.





“The villagers did not resist and the company carried out awareness campaigns as precaution, but some of them did not understand what exactly was happening at first but later appreciated the process of exploration and it was a success,” said Chagonda.





ZCDC recently came under fire from villagers in Marange accusing them of exploiting diamonds to enrich themselves at the expense of the community that languishes in poverty.





The community was at one point at loggerheads with the mining companies over failure to initiate developmental projects as part of its corporate social responsibility.