Warriors gaffer Zdravko Logarusic

Leslie Karumbidza





Football fans in Masvingo have expressed optimism that for the first time the senior national team will progress to the knockout stage after Zimbabwe was pitted with ‘fair’ opponents in Group B at a ceremony in Cameroon on August 17 2021.

Zimbabwe was grouped together with West African giants Senegal (Lions of Teranga), Guinea affectionately known as National Elephants and the Flames of Malawi.

TellZim News caught up with some warriors fans who shared their sentiments ahead of the January 2022 Afcon finals.

Raymond Makaza a self-proclaimed staunch Warriors fan said the group was open to any team and Zimbabwe can easily progress to the next round.

Raymond Makaza

“The group in which Zimbabwe has been drawn seems easier than the others. However chances of us progressing to the next round lie in the hands of the coach and the boys. Serious preparations need to be done for us to surprise Senegal, who are favorites to occupy first position in the group,” said Makaza.

Evans Nyacheka a football enthusiast also shared his thougths saying the current crop of players was a mixture of experience and talent, so progressing to the next round could be an easy task.

Evans Nyacheka

“The current squad is very strong and will lead us to glory because we have a lot of experienced and talented players who are performing very well on local and international scenes. The likes of Marvelous Nakamba, Tino Kadewere, Ovidy Karuru and the captain Knowledge Musona will bring the much needed experience that will boost the squad. I also hope that Khama Billiat finds his form because he is usually a top performer at big stages,” said Nyacheka.

Another football lover, Talent Tinarwo also weighed in saying Warriors opponents are average perfomers but could not bank much on the squad due to its poor spate of results under Croat gaffer Zdravko Logarusic.

Talent Tinarwo

“The group is so exciting but I would not pin much hope on the squad that it will be able to deliver all the way to the semis or even win it. Teams like Senegal are power houses when it comes to football and you can even see statistically how they are ranked in the recently released FIFA ranks. The squad has well experienced players who are playing in top football clubs, including Liverpool star Sadio Mane.

“The coach is also a major concern. I doubt his tactics and techniques which have led to a spate of poor results at the just ended Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Cup which was hosted in South Africa but everything is possible in football, we will wait and see if he can work some magic,” said Tinarwo.

Isheunoziva Munyamana another Warriors fan said the task in Cameroon is going to be easy but questioned the preparedness of Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) ahead of the continental showdown.

Isheunoziva Munyamana

“I believe in the boys and this time I am optimistic that they will shock the whole of Africa when they bring the trophy home but, before we expect them to deliver, Zifa must prioritize their welfare to motivate them. We have seen this before where there are scandals regarding monetary issues involving unpaid and standout allowances,” said Munyamana.

Zimbabwe is currently ranked 108 on Fifa World Rankings with Malawi at 118, Senegal at 21 and Guinea on number 76.

Only top two teams from each group will automatically qualify for the knockout stages while four best third placed teams across the six groups will also be part of the knockout stage.

The African football major showpiece which was initially scheduled for January 2021 was postponed to January 2022 due to the outbreak of Covid-19.





The official Afcon groups for 2022:





Group A: Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Ethiopia.





Group B: Senegal, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Guinea.





Group C: Morocco, Ghana, Comoros, Gabon.





Group D: Nigeria, Egypt, Sudan, Guinea- Bissau





Group E: Algeria, Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast





Group F: Tunisia, Mali, Mauritius, Gambia



