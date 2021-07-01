Council workers removing the old bush pump borehole at Hillside

Masvingo urban residents received a major boost to ease their water woes after council in partnership with Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Christian Care recently embarked on a solar powered boreholes project to replace previously installed bush pumps.

The project worth USD$31000 and include four 1000-litre tanks at Hillside, is meant to improve water supplies in the city.

Masvingo Town Clerk Engineer Edward Mukaratirwa confirmed that work is in progress on the water project that will see an improvement in water supply to nearby suburbs.

“We are working on this community project in partnership with Christian Care and we are removing the bush pumps and installing solar powered water supply as to improve water supply,” said Mukaratirwa.

He said they are targeting various suburbs in and around Masvingo where they intend to drill two more solar-powered boreholes.

Masvingo United Residents and Ratepayers Alliance (Murra) spokesperson, Godfrey Mtimba said the development partner had assisted the community greatly through collaborating with council to do such a project.

“I would like to applaud and express gratitude to the development partner that has assisted the cash strapped City Council with funds to construct a solar powered water supply in ward 6. This is a step in the right direction in mitigating perennial water shortages in Masvingo. However, we urge the community to safeguard and protect the facility in a way that there will be no breakdowns and damages to the solar system,” said Mtimba.

He also said that Masvingo residents rely on boreholes due to council’s failure to supply adequate water in the city so the coming in of donors like Christian Care is welcome.

Christian Care Projects officer Aaron Ndaa said they also incorporated several other development partners on the Hillside project.

“We are working with Ministry of Health and Child Care, Masvingo City Council and the District Development Fund (DDF) in promoting adequate supply of water in the community. The system will be operating 24 hours a day, and is being funded by the UK Department for International Development through UNICEF,” said Ndaa.

Masvingo City Council has been experiencing water shortages that have seen them rationing water, usually during early hours of the morning, and earlier this year, council was accused of supplying half-treated water to residents after murky water came out of taps in households around the city.