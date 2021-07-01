Cattle drinking water from a sewer pond in Rutenga

MWENEZI –Livestock from communities around Rutenga Growth Point has for the past two decades relied entirely on sewage ponds for drinking water , a problem which has been said to be causing poor meat quality by local farmers.

Domestic animals in Mwenezi East from wards as far as Wards 13 and parts of 14 have been consuming raw sewer from the expanding Rutenga Growth Point's uncovered sewer ponds located about two kilometers away from the growth point due to lack of cleaner sources of water.

Since their settlement, some farmers who are beneficiaries of the Land Reform Programme, have their domestic animals solely relying on drinking raw sewer.

The available local small dams which were being used by evicted white farmers quickly withered, as water pumps and several farm property were stolen with some vandalized at the height of the Land Reform Programme.

Ward 18 Councilor, Albert Mashiri whose area covers Rutenga Growth Point acknowledged that raw sewer has been the source of drinking water for livestock in the area.

“It’s unhealthy for domestic animals to consume such water but it's unfortunate that for many years now livestock here has been relying on raw sewer from the growth points' sewage ponds.

“As part of efforts to make sure that locals keep away their livestock from roaming around the growth point and areas near the sewage ponds the local authority has constructed a cattle pen and livestock which will be found roaming around the growth point will be seized and dealt with according to the local authority's by-laws," said Mashiri.

Mashiri also said that there is need to appeal to well-wishers who can help locals come up with an alternative safe water access points for their domestic animals.

Local farmers told TellZim News that lack of alternative safe water sources is forcing locals to let their animals drink the raw sewer.

A farmer from Ward 13's Mariot Ranch area, Alois Moyo said since their settlement in the area in early 2002, raw sewer had been the only source of drinking water for their domestic animals regardless of health hazards posed.

“Many of us are aware that it's unhealthy for our animals to drink raw sewer but we do not have any other option because we do not have a sustainable dam in our area.

“The quality of meat of a domestic animal that consumes raw sewage is not that appealing. The offals are difficult if not impossible for human consumption. In the event that one cooks the offals, there is a greenish element that remains on the relish even after fully preparing the meat. This makes it difficult to consume," said Moyo.

Another local farmer from Ward 13, Bigboy Madhochi said though raw sewer from Rutenga Growth Point has been a major drinking point for livestock for many years, the major noticeable thing was that though they look healthy in appearance, livestock that consumes raw sewer’s weight is by far exceeded by that which consumes clean water when they go to the market.