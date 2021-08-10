Progress Mafukidze

ZAKA- A Nyabata High School genius who was facing a bleak future when a well-wisher withdrew on the eleventh hour citing family problems got a sigh of relief after two well-wishers paid her tuition fees in full while others continue to call in pledging support.

The well-wishers who declined to be mentioned paid over ZW$39 000 to University of Zimbabwe (UZ) for Progress Mafukidze who will be studying a Bachelor of Commerce Honours Degree in Accounting.

ZW$19 491 was needed to enroll for her first semester at the institution but her relatives could not raise the funds.

19-year-old Mafukidze confirmed that two well-wishers had completed the transaction and said she was elated to have a chance to further her studies.

"Words alone cannot express how I am feeling right now. Strangers just called me and asked for my details and they paid my tuition fees in total. I almost lost hope but finally I can fulfill my dream and this came as a relief to me and my relatives," said Progress.

She also thanked her former school head Boniface Chuma for forwarding her plea for assistance to TellZim News for publication.

"I greatly appreciate the help of my former school head who made all the efforts and managed to get in touch with TellZim News who persistently published my story and call for assistance which I finally received,” said Progress.

Progress's sister Sandra Mafukidze said she saw a miracle through the payment of her younger sister's tuition fees on the last minute because the family could not afford.

"I thank God for sending the well-wishers to rescue my little sister. There was no hope especially after someone who had pledged to pay her fees called saying she could not fulfill the pledge.

"Special mention goes to everyone who assisted my young sister including TellZim News and her former school head together with all the well-wishers who came along," said Sandra.

Other benefactors who may want to contribute towards the teenager’s four year academic journey at UZ may contact her on +263 776 119 609.