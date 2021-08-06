Patati Patata Patati Patata akadaro zvake Koffi Olomide aguta hake mari yaJava kkkkk. Sorry dear readers kukudzoserai kumashure, it’s just that kwedu kuchitima zvinoti nonokei kusvika but pazvakasvika vuno takangoti kuda kunonoka kureleaser vaisvoda after the bar had been raised so high nomukomana murefu wepaUzumba apa. Ehe ndombolo tingatamba hedu asi malyrics angatounganidzira varume vatatu misoro, kuti Roki, Kofi neuya Ray Vans weTanzania shuwa, haa varume musadaro imi. Ini ndakatoti ndanzwa kuti Ray Vany ndakatoti ndesvedu svikomana svenyambo isvi svombopota svichishaiwa isvi Melusi kkkk. Is there anyone who can translate to Mapombi what that really meant? The fatati fatata thing kkkk maybe tikanzwa meaning it will make sense. Like many of you, ndakangonzwa paitaurwa zvemafreezit chete kkkk since takupinda muSummer. However, the collabo can be a stepping stone for mukomana wekwaSeke anga apera seGeisha uyu Roki. I am learned zvangu but I am yet to understand the issue yemavotes nemaviews payoutube, I heard they rigged the views song yabreaker record to reach two million votes or views in two days kkkk. Let me warn you dear readers, kana Panganai Java achigona kurigger paYoutube where Zimbabwe has no control kokuzoti pamaIrekisheni paya where Zanu PF is on the steering mmmm kunokamiwa mapere chaiwo kkkkk. Mind you, Java is being used by Zanu PF to lure the youth to vote for them kkkk. He is already doing that but hamusi kuonera chete kkkk. Don’t underestimate that clown achiita ndimi dzake dzekububunya mbambaira kkk, with the kind of gullible people in Zimbabwe, naYave kudai muchaona hezvino ndiripano paChitima mushanga umu maMucheke.

Speaking of irections, I think Zimbabwe should copy from Zambia, I heard Lungu is crying foul over unfair elections kkkkk. Ukaona ruling party yochema kuti the elections are not fair woziva kuti zvoda kudzimba kkk. So if the opposition in Zambia can rig elections why not in Zimbabwe. I heard people saying Lungu is the first sitting president to cry foul over rigging of elections. Let me school you my avid readers, Hazvina kutanga naLungu izvi, it all started naJoyce, of cause not Mujuru kkk, zvakatangira paMalawi naJoice Banda in 2014. She even called for the recounting of votes claiming that she had been rigged. Trump did the same paAmerica apo arohwa neBiden akwapaidzwa nezveusiku kkkkkkkk. I am not sure who is going to win the election and I really don’t care but the will of the people should prevail and be respected chete, in-fact the voice of the people is the voice of God. What I am saying is that we can, the Zimbabwean opposition parties, I mean real opposition not those in POLAD kkkk. I want to Challenge the young man to make sure its sekuru Dambudzo vanenge vachivovora over unfair elections in 2023. Fight Fire with fire chikomana biggie and find rigging strategies for 2023. Malawi did it, America did it, Zambia did it, and so in 2023 we can did it kkkkk.

I heard that the youth voter turnout was overwhelming and I think ma ghetto youths edu should emulate that. On Election Day in 2023 our own Zimbo youths should vote in numbers kwete kuswerera mutoriro, pliz youths SAY NO TO DRUG ABUSE. I’m saying so because the rate of drug abuse is worrisome and we are losing the future leaders of this country. The youths should remember that the young man and his cronies are also getting old and soon it will be their time. Chamisa should not just commend and praise the Zambians but make sure that his supporters register to vote in 2023.

Mapombi is confused and angry by the way this government does its things. It is full of confusion and policy inconsistence. We were recently told that we remain in level four lockdown, a few days kwakunzi churches should open on condition that only those who are vaccinated can sit in. isn’t this a way of forcing ana Papa to preach the gospel of vaccination since some of them have been anti vaccination kana kuti baba vaSanctions kkkk, I mean ava vepaMbungo vanogona kunge vachida kumbounganidza paDefe apa zvonzi muzukuru ita maths kuti ndimbonotsikira ma drum emari kkkk. Kana kuti vanoda kuti Java arove campaign at his church futi remember he doubles as a man of God kkkkkk. Chete kwanzi anga achiita Dhanyero’s fast ka, kwanzi anenge achingodhla murivo nemapotato apa vechechi vachigwauta nezhara pamusoro pekubhadhara mari yekujoina mutsanyo, huye bodo. Motovhurira shuwa munhu akadaro kuti aite gallivant at the expense of others? Imika! If government is sincere on its policy to open churches then why not allow other institutions to open as long as they allow those who are vaccinated to get in. Why not open restaurants, why not allow meetings? Why prioritize churches ahead of sports? Remember there are thousands of families who live through sports. Why should bars remain closed when they can also allow all those who are vaccinated to get in and enjoy the wise waters? Mapombi Chitima’s first lady took the jab and anotodawo kupinda muchitima kunosarudza ma short n vest ekuendesa ku church kkkkkkkkk. I encourage people to be vaccinated but the government should device more ways to encourage its citizens than using this kind of lunacy with churches.

Ko nyaya yebhinya rekwamarange yava papi nhai macdes, I last heard the police saying they are closing in on the culprits. I still think they are not doing enough ini. If the police are able to apprehend notorious armed robbers, sana Abdul and others how are they taking so long to arrest only one guy from Marange who is probably armed neMusvuvu neNdebvu chete. Our police are known in the region at quelling riots but are failing to stop simple girl child rapists, ehe its rape how can you impregnate a 14 year old. Where is Kazembe Kazembe and Thandabantu. They should whip up their boys’ vanhu vasungwe. Justice delayed is justice denied. I don’t think dai AssCom Marume vachiri kuManicaland matakanana awa angadai achiitika. I overheard of her vindictiveness kuMakomoyo uko. Kana zvanetsa ngavaendese our own Mai Chipfakacha ikoko she will make things happen before it’s too late. I don’t care about votes, I care about justice, mapositori ngaasungwe if they break the law. Zuro makavarega vachiungana breaking covid regulations tikanyarara. Apa hatisi kuzonyarara until munhu asungwa.

Before I go for my usual lunch of rotten bananas and maputi, let me commend our own Masvingo City Council yaBla Kodza and MP Jacob Nyokanhete for a good working relationship towards the construction of Rujeko Secondary School. That’s the development we have been waiting for since time immemorial. Ignore nonsensical politicking being fronted by an overzealous Manyanga. Development ahead of politics, simpuru! Just ignore and make sure that that school is finished within the shortest possible time vana vasatsikwa pa roundabout apo vachienda kwaMucheke. Ko where is Dugish, I heard mazuvano akungobudikira budikira doing provincial tours kkkkk ko akasadaro hakuna ma allowance saka unototubuka sehowa kkkkk. I am worried and curious as to when he is coming to Masvingo? Ko Joyce wedu pane angazivewo kwaari here, if she had joined the useless club of POLAD pamwe achitofambawo neTwin cab. Ko Mphoko pane akazonzwa nezvake here, where is the giant man who was as soft as his chicks not wool kkkkkk? Nhasi ndikufunga maVPs edu kkkkkkkk, till next week, Mboko imboko!