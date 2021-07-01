Stella Sekenhamo of Mucheke suburb at her work place

50-year-old Stella Sekenhamo of Mucheke suburb in Masvingo seems to have literally laughed in the face of economic adversities like her surname implies as she has broken the glass ceiling of gender barriers through repairing old car batteries, a trade only associated with men.

While some single mothers spend most of their time lamenting economic hardships and how much the world has let them down, Sekenhamo has defied the odds by keeping the business she started 17 years ago alive so that she can feed her family.

In the process, she has earned herself a name Mai Mabattery and has managed to open a place in Mucheke A at Munaki Garage where she does her magic with old batteries, which has made her the breadwinner even to extended family.

“I do my business in Mucheke A at Munaki Garage and I have been in this business for 17 years now which I started in Kadoma. I then moved to Zvishavane before relocating to Masvingo in 2007,” said Sekenhamo.

Several people, including her friends and their children look up to her to put food on the table as well as a roof over their heads as she is not afraid to get her hands dirty to make sure they do not become destitute.

“Through the business, I have managed to take care of several people, including my child, my young sister’s children and some of my friends’.

“I take care of nine children in total, of which only one is mine and the rest are my young sister’s and my friends’ who are not well financed to look after those children,” said Sekenhamo.

The covid-19 pandemic has not been kind to her, as it has reduced her income, but she has not been deterred from working hard, motivated by the fact that cars still move even during covid-19 imposed lockdowns.

She said that she used to pocket about USD$100 per day before covid-19, but the extended lockdowns have hit her hard in the pocket but despite that, she has kept afloat.

Sekenhamo said she repairs 10 to 12 batteries per day charging $USD15 for repairing terminals and $USD3 for charging.

She says she was driven into battery repairing after she became a single mother and providing for her child became her motivation to carry on.