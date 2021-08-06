Ellen Mandizvidza

The saying ‘necessity is the mother of innovation’ rings true for two Masvingo women who decided to venture into the traditionally male dominated trades of welding and painting at Mucheke light industries.

After dropping from university in her younger age, Monica Hungwe (52) who now trades her skills at Masikati Garage in Mucheke said he perfected her skills after spending six years working as a secretary at Mukamburazvavana at the same industrial site since 1993.

Hungwe endured a poverty-stricken childhood, walking long distances to school where she attained secondary education in her native Mberengwa, after which she got a secretarial post at a small company, later leaving it to pursue her dream profession of welding by joining a group of welders outside the light industry premises.

“After I dropped out of school l started working at Mukamburazvavana where I was a secretary. However my mind was not in the office but outside where all the dirty work was done.

“I always had passion for welding therefore I started welding from joining the pieces, painting the items and making poultry cages,” said Hungwe.

Hungwe said she perfected her skills in welding, painting as well as marketing at Mukamburazvavana after working there for six years before embarking on a solo journey by establishing her own project 23 years ago.

Monica Hungwe

“After working for six years at Mukamburazvavana, in 1998 I decided to grow and started my own business at Masikati Garage in Mucheke light industry where l am making window and door frames, cages and piling wires,” said Hungwe.

The proceeds from her business has helped her to secure her own accommodation after she built a house in Runyararo West suburb as well as paying fees for three children at tertiary institutions.

“The business has helped me to build a beautiful house in Runyararo West and I sent my three children to university. My third born is now in second year at Midlands State University and I have also groomed my 17 year-old son to follow my footsteps in welding,” said Hungwe.

However, Hungwe said, as is synonymous with the national economy, Covid-19 did not spare her project as at times they face financial challenges.

“Covid-19 pandemic has negatively impacted on my business and I can no longer pay my children’s fees in time and we no longer have the luxurious meals we used to have. I would like a market place in town so that l can get customers who pay full amount of the item they would have bought,” said Hungwe.

On the other hand, Ellen Mandizvidza (43), who failed to complete her secondary education due to a poor family background started welding in 1999 after she got married to a man who was into that business.

Her late husband groomed her into the business back in 1999, leaving her behind with three children to look after and she credits Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries founder Walter Magaya for helping her develop and grow in faith towards her business.

“I learned welding in 1999 when l got married to a man who was into the business. I was however motivated by Prophet Magaya who always preach about faith at (PHD) Ministries,” said Mandizvidza.

She has since started grooming her daughter to follow the welding career path so that she can be financially independent.

“I have managed to send my three children to school even in the absence of my husband and I also taught my daughter the welding skills from joining pieces, so that she can be an independent woman,” said Mandizvidza.

Mandizvidza also looks after her granddaughter as she balances her working hours with parental duties.

She shared the same sentiments with her counterpart on how Covid-19 has negatively affected business operations.

“Covid-19 has affected my life as some of the days I cannot afford to provide a decent meal for my family but with faith my family does not go to bed on an empty tummy,” said Mandizvidza.

Like Hungwe, Mandizvidza also had a poor family background where she grew up under the guardianship of her grandmother, attended her primary school at Chiguhunhe Primary School before enrolling for secondary education at Gwirarenzara Secondary School in Mashonaland West.

Both women make cages, window frames and doorframes and have already secured their market at Mucheke light industries.



