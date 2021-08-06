A lactating mother at Masvingo Provincial Hospital

Pregnant and lactating mothers have expressed worry over their delayed inclusion in the ongoing covid-19 vaccination, with some allegedly taking the risk of getting vaccinated without health authorities’ directive.

There have been reports of pregnant and lactating mothers being neglected after testing positive to Covid-19 at health care centres, which has prompted some mothers to getting their jabs without revealing their conditions to health personnel at vaccination centres.

In an interview with TellZim News, Public Relations Officer in the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) Donald Mujiri said the position of the ministry is that the lactating and pregnant mothers are not yet included in the ongoing vaccination program.

“As of now the ministry has not yet approved the inclusion of both pregnant women and lactating mothers in the vaccination program.

“I cannot give a clear date on when that will change, but only those 18 years and above are eligible to take the vaccines being given countrywide,” said Mujiri

When TellZim News routinely visited Masvingo Provincial Hospital, one woman who declined to be named and was in the queue for her second dose said she was lactating and had already taken the first dose, a decision she took after witnessing her pregnant friend who tested positive to covid-19 being neglected at a health care centre.

“I decided to take the jab on July 25 when my pregnant friend tested positive at a local health centre (name withheld) and the nurses refused to attend to her. She had to give birth on her own.

“Fortunately the baby survived and my friend quarantined herself at home while she nursed her newly born baby. After I took the first jab I closely monitored myself and the baby to see if there were any side effects and I saw that my baby did not react to the dose neither did I.

“If it had happened that either I or the baby got sick, I was not going to complete my dose,” said the woman.

Another woman who was getting her first dose said she read in the media that lactating mothers were now included in the programme and was happy that she could now reduce the chances of infecting her baby.

“I was happy to hear that lactating mothers were now included in the vaccination program and I am taking the jab so that I can reduce the chances of infecting my baby since Covid-19 does not select,” said the woman.

Contacted for comment Masvingo Provincial Medical Director (PMD) Dr Amadeus Shamhu said the hospital was not vaccinating both pregnant and lactating mothers since they had not yet received a directive from the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC).

“The provincial matron said the hospital is not vaccinating lactating mothers and pregnant women since they have not yet been included in the vaccination program.

“However those lactating mothers who have been vaccinated at the hospital might not have been honest enough to tell that they were lactating,” said Dr Shamhu.

Masvingo Provincial Taskforce spokesperson Rogers Irimayi said lactating and pregnant women are not yet included in the vaccination programme because they both are in contact with their children who are below 18 years of age.

“We are not vaccinating pregnant women since they are carrying fetuses who are below 18 years, as is the case with lactating mothers who are breastfeeding infants below 18 years.

“We are not including them in a bid to protect the infants since we are not yet sure of their reaction to the vaccine,” said Irimayi.

Information from the World Health Organization (WHO) website indicates that lactating and pregnant mothers can be vaccinated, but advises them to discontinue breastfeeding once jabbed.