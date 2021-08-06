Traditional leaders in Marange area have expressed concern over rampant abuse of women in the diamond rich area of Chiadzwa.

The leaders have expressed worry over the rise in number of women who are facing various forms of sexual exploitation since the influx of illegal miners into the area, which has triggered cases of abuse of girls as well as the spread of sexually transmitted infections.

Chiadzwa Headman Chikoti Chiadzwa said some of the cases have been reported to the police while others have not as some of the women engage voluntarily in sexual activities with these artisanal miners for money.

“Some of the sexual assault cases were reported to the police. However, other women in this area approach these informal artisanal miners to engage in sexual activities for material benefits,” said Chiadzwa.

Billian Matambo, a villager in Chidzwa told TellZim News that women are mainly at the receiving end of economic challenges in Chiadzwa, and the coming of the covid-19 virus has worsened the situation.

“Poverty is the major challenge faced by women in Chiadzwa as the duty of providing for the family is placed on their shoulders since their husbands are not employed and have become followers of village alcoholic brews (Nipa or Kachasu). They go out early morning only to return very late or the following morning so the burden of looking after the family is now in the hands of women.

“The majority of women in wards 29 and 30 have resorted to vending at Tenda Business Center and vending in a male dominated environment is not that easy. Women are raped and their wares sometimes taken away by artisanal miners,” said Matambo.

Zimbabwe Diamond and Allied Minerals Workers Union (ZIDAWU) Legal Officer Proud Nyakuni said women in the Chiadzwa have been victims of sexual abuse and exploitation.

“From mid-June to early July about five cases of girls under the age of 16 being harassed and raped have been reported. I am in the process of following up three cases at Marange police station. The accused person is in custody awaiting trial.

“Most young girls go to sell food stuffs to the illegal miners who then lure them into sexual activities by offering money to them. Some women came to Chiadzwa after being promised jobs, but when they come to the area, the artisanal miners then take advantage of their desperation by engaging in sexual activities,” said Nyakuni.

He also said there have been allegations of some security agents perpetrating abuse on women in Chiadzwa.

“Security personnel have also been implicated in the sexual abuse of women after offering them safe passage or to release them when they are caught during operations. There also have been reports of limited movements and harassment by security personnel,” said Nyakuni.

Blessmore Simango, a member of ZIDAWU said gender based violence has become high and terrifying in Chiadzwa ranging from top security forces down to artisanal miners living in the mountains.

“Women are being abused for sexual reasons with or without consent and most of them are minor girls who have dropped out of school or ran away from hunger and poverty stricken homes. Men of different sizes, ages, statuses and medical conditions are alleged to have been engaging in unprotected sex with young girls.

“There is too much violence in the mining fields and surrounding communities that make up the Chiadzwa community. Most women face different types of abuse everyday ranging from assaults and sexual harassment,” said Simango

Since the rush for the precious mineral way back in 2006, there has been an influx of people to the Marange area as fortune-seekers flocked the area.