Ernest Marange

Zimbabwean youths have been encouraged to participate in Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) processes, as their input is critical in safeguarding the environment from dangerous practices that may fuel climate change.

This was emphasized during a youth dialogue meeting themed ‘EIA processes in Zimbabwe (How Youths Can Participate)’ organized by Chiadzwa Youth Network and Environmental Management Agency (EMA) on August 19, 2021.

Speaking during the meeting, Environmental Management Agency (EMA) Manicaland Provincial Environmental Planning and Monitoring officer, Ernest Marange said youths are mandated and capacitated by constitution to safeguard the environment and are an integral part in stakeholder consultation of the EIA process.

“Young people are a vital and integral part of EIA process and they are mandated to protect the environment, intervene on impacts or mitigation measures which they might find out missing within the EIA process as they are appointed officers that safe guard their environment. It also looks at issues of community and youth involvement in terms of monitoring the concept of devolution which is now an aspect within the National Development Strategy (NDS) by encouraging youths to be involved not only for it to be centralized with government hierarchy,” said Marange.

Zimbabwe Diamonds and Minerals Aliied Workers Union (ZIDAWU) Legal Officer, Proud Nyakuni said youths should claim their space when it comes to environmental management related issues and avoid politicising EIA processes.

“Youths should be on the forefront at all stages when it comes to EIA processes. However, there is exclusion of youths when it comes to the process by mining companies’ seeking to exploit resources so they only reach to traditional leaders and local councilors excluding youths. "Political polarization among youths who are divided along political lines is another factor hindering the processes and they should separate issues of politics from those of development,” said Nyakuni.

Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) is a process of identifying, predicting, evaluating and mitigating possible impact that a proposed project may have on the environment consisting of physical, social and economic aspects.

EIA process promotes transparency and public involvement in project design and implementation.