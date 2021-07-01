Mapombi is a bit relieved to hear that bhinya rekwaMarange rakazosungwa. I am not happy about the time it took the police to arrest the guy. But kana chiri chokwadika kuti mapurisa akakwanisa kuita establish that vaida kutovharwa nemabhinya ekwaMarange until they found out kuti akauraiwa ndiAnna Machaya not Memory, haa basa vakabata vakomana. Anyway ndichazofara only if the law takes its course and I hope this is not just a catch and release gimmick yatagara tichiona ichiitwa nehurumende yedu yakanaka kudarika yekudenga kkkkk. But ED anotijairira sure, how can a government that is better than the one in heaven take this long to arrest a single child abuser when we are calling for the banning of the whole doctrine kuchurch kwacho. Churches should abide by the constitution which is the supreme law of the land.

I am also happy this week because our neighbours paZambia apo managed to complete their electoral process zvakanaka. I want to salute CDE Lungu for acknowledging defeat though vaiti vakabirirwa havo, it helps the country to move forward. Hanzi we should accept the results chero wakabirwa ingobvuma for the good of the populace kkkk. I think Wamba has taken some notes ipapo because I heard a lot of people trying to draw examples from the Zambian issue. I also want to congratulate the president Elect Hakainde Hichilema for winning the presidency though it was after a number of attempts. It has proven kuti sango rinopa aneta sure. I however urge people not to celebrate tisati taona kwazvinoenda. Paya pana November 2017 takafara veduwe but at the end of the day takazoona kuti hapana zvatakaita. PaMalawi apa the same happened and we helped the Malawians to celebrate but now vaakuchema vega after the newly elected Chakwera proved kuti inongori accent yematwang twang chete chinozikanwa hapana kkkk. Let us wait and see the cabinet yemukomana Hakainde kkk. I just pray kana maZambians akati havachamuda panext election haarambe kuenda sezita rake.

Speaking of the Zambian elections, I think we can see that the only solution is to register to vote. Zvimwe zvese tingataura kuti hee Nero haana strategy heeee what but kana vanhu vasina kuregister kuvhota even the strategy cannot be of any significance. Let us not always cry about rigging when a handful of people are registered. Come 2023, let us make it hard for Zanu PF to rig. Kurigger konetsa ladies and gentlemen kana manumbers akanyatsokura. It is very difficult to manipulate the numbers kana wakanyatsorohwa chaiko. As long as we have few registered people on the voters roll, we are rest assured kuti Zanu inoenda nacho coz ndoinenge ine vanhu hobho varimo. Infact, one of its major strategies is to make sure that all members are registered to vote.

Youths should register, and those in the diaspora should come and register then come back to vote. It is possible, kukaita rufu vanouya wani, saka kuzovhota vanotadza nei. I know it is very possible, paChiredzi North ndozvakaitika apa kkkkk, vakangonzi mwana wako ari kujoni akasauya kuzovhota totora munda, madhara ese called their children kuzovhota kusvika vanhu vati Zanu yakaita corruption ikavhotesa nzimbe kkkk.

Speaking of corruption, I think ED and his cronies should just shut up about corruption. There is a lot of corrupt activities going on but nothing seems to done. Sure vanhu vaiba mari nezvinhu zveCovid 19 hapana zvavakaitwa kana. What is the role of organisations like ZACC zvinhu zvichidai, hee, what is Chiri doing sure when her reports are not being used to prosecute corrupt people. Her audit report clearly pointed out that more than 350k rtgs yakadyiwa, pedu padhuze apa paMushagashe quarantine centre hanty mari yakadyiwa kunge mushonga wemusana. Social welfare officials were initiated into corruption nemapurisa aivapo and swindled a lot of money yaifanira kupiwa maInmates pavaibuda. Food yaibiwa and mareceipts nechikafu chaitengwa zvaisapindirana but nothing happened. Close to US$20 00 vanished kuCovid ikoko but nothing happened. Mapombi can read kana musingazive, I read the report from the auditor general and demand that all those involved should be brought to book.

Masvingo police bosses where are you, Mai Marume naMahoya huyai pano, please bring Mai Chipfakacha. I want to talk to you lady to ladies. Can you explain to me the reason yeblock repachimusana besides kuti tipfumbudzirwe guruva kuno kuchitima. Sure I watch in awe everyday ndichishaya basa rethat block. Mota dzese dzouya dzichisiya vanhu barely five metres from where the police will be and you wonder, patova nekamwe kaRank ipopaya kana mange musina kuudzwa. Kombis are loading Rank Sisk Aphiri West pamberi pePolice. Let that nonsense stop please, porisi yacho inenge yaakutoitawo chihwindi ichiwana marika ipapo kkk coz hapana dzichadarika dzisina kusiya mari kkkkk.

Speak of the devil, last week I asked about Kembo Campbell Dugish Sex More-Hardy and booom, he was here this week kkk. I did not go there hangu to see him but I heard ari kupera kkk. Again I heard zvekunzi haasisiri VP zvinenge zvekungotivhara, nothing has really changed. Achiri kungofamba nemotorcade yake and doing government business zvake. You are shocked. It is true, he was here on government party business, touring the progress on the Harare-Beitbridge highway kkkk. Hanzi aitoitisa maEngineer high jump kkkk. Chete ndosimboudza vanhu kuti Zanu ndo hurumende vachiramba kkkk, chero mari kunongonzi chikwama chinemari ndechipi cheZanu or chegovernment kotonzi torai iyoyo kkkk.

Regai ndinokanga zvangu maputi angu for lunch, Mboko imboko.