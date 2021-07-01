The Zaka Community Information Centre will soon be operational after cabinet confirmed on Tuesday that it is now only waiting for equipment that will allow for setting up before it starts servicing the community.

Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa during the Cabinet briefing said that the information centre, among none others, was waiting for the delivery of equipment before commencement of operations.

“On the community information centres, Cabinet was informed that the Victoria Falls community information centre was launched, while the remaining nine await equipment and setting up. The nine community information centers are as follows: Zaka in Masvingo Province, Mutasa in Manicaland Province, Mberengwa in Midlands Province, amongst others,” said Mutsvangwa.

The establishment of ICT Lab at Nebarwe Primary School in Bikita however has been delayed due to covid-19 lockdown restrictions, but is expected to be completed in the next two weeks.

“The assembling of 2 000 personal computers and laptops at the Zimbabwe Information Technology Company in Msasa, Harare was completed. The establishment of one ICT Lab per school project awaits the delivery of equipment which was slowed down by the onset of the COVID-19 third wave,” said Mutsvangwa.

The project, which is expected to be completed by 12 August, 2021 will see an ICT lab being established at Nebarwe Primary School.