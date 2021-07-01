CHIREDZI-A Zaka man was recently slapped with a 17-year jail term after Chiredzi Regional Magistrate Judith Zuyu convicted him of raping his teenage niece.

The accused, whose sister is the victim’s mother had initially been slapped with 19 years behind bars but two years were set aside on condition that he does not commit a similar offence.

The court also heard that the accused and the victim’s mother and grandmother, acting in connivance, had attempted to cover up the rape, accusing the victim of lying about the ordeal when she told them what had transpired.

Prosecutor Rutendo Ndibwe told the court that on December 24, 2019 the complaint was left in custody of the accused by her grandmother when during the night, the accused broke into a kitchen hut where the complainant was sleeping alone raped her once after which he threatened to kill her if she revealed it to anyone.

When her grandmother and mother returned, the victim told them that she had been raped by her uncle but they allegedly never took any action.

On the second incident, the court heard, sometime in January 2020, the accused was again left with his niece whom he later dragged into the kitchen and raped once before she freed herself by biting her uncle and ran to their neighbor where she revealed that she was being raped.

The neighbor then asked her if she had told her mother or grandmother at which she indicated that she had, but they had not taken any action report the matter.

The neighbor then advised her to report to the village head who later made a police report leading to the arrest of the accused.

In his defense, the accused said that he did not rape his niece but was rather disciplining her for her wrong doings.

In passing judgment Zuyu said the accused together with his mother and sister crafted a defense to deceive the court into believing that he did not rape the complaint but rather flogged her, accusing her of framing him of raping her in order to spite him.