ZAKA – Villagers in Mapara and Chiredzana under headman Chamburukira, Chief Nhema in Zaka are living in fear after a suspected murderer was recently released from jail.

Tendai Pedzisai who was arrested a few days after he allegedly murdered Patrick Munzwa Mucheni appeared before Masvingo High Court Judge Sunsley Zisengwe who granted him ZW$5000 bail.

Other conditions of the bail are that he reports to Chiredzana Police Base every fortnight on Fridays between 0800hrs and 1600hrs.

He is also expected to stay at his Tapera homestead in Mapara Village and not to interfere with state witness.

However, locals who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of victimization expressed concern over the application of law saying it was traumatizing for family members of the deceased to see the perpetrator in their area.

“It’s not easy for the community and family members of the deceased to see him walking freely. No one knows what he thinks and what he could do to people considering his notorious record and everyone is afraid of him in this community,” said the source.

Another source said Pedzisai was arrested several times but never served any jail term and we suspect that he uses juju to evade the course of the law. Ordinary members of the community are not familiar with court procedures so they do not know that one can be released on bail, all they know is the accused person has been released as was in the previous cases.

“When he committed the murder he ran away and returned after sometime handing himself to the police but people suspect he had gone to consult his n’angas so that he will not stay in jail. So by seeing him back in the community we think it is true,” said the source.

Chief Nhema born Rangarirai Bwawanda said it is a constitutional right for any suspect to be granted bail but it was also traumatizing for family members of the deceased and community to see him.

“It is constitutional and there is nothing we can do, we agreed to the contents of the constitution as a country. However, it is not good for our community especially the deceased’s family to see this suspect in the area. Their tears have not dried yet so seeing him in the area is obviously difficult for them.

“Traditionally we would avoid those situations and even after the courts have dealt with him, we would also sit down with him and the family at a traditional Chief’s court and punish the perpetrator according to our culture to ensure closure,” said Nhema.

Circumstances leading to his arrest are that on August 02, Pedzisai popularly known as Chivere had a scuffle in a local bar with Mucheni after he demanded a drink from him for helping rescue his cow which had been trapped at a dip tank earlier that day.

It is alleged that following the argument Pedzisai took a chair and hit Mucheni on the head and he fell on the ground. He was later rushed to Mashoko Mission Hospital where was pronounced dead on arrival.