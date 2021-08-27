Select Menu

Posted by: TellZim News Posted date: Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Letwin Mawire
Clayton Shereni

ZB Life Assurance has recently upgraded their Cash Funeral Plan to cater for the needs of their ever-expanding market, providing excellent life assurance services to its customers.

The enhanced Cash Funeral Plan launched on August 25, 2021, will cover tombstone, memorial service, school fees and cash for groceries. 

ZB Financial Holdings brand manager, Cynthia Muzira said the new plan was in response to the new normal and would cater for both new and old clientele. 

“We have added exciting and very beneficial new services to the existing cash funeral plan in line with new normal and the needs of our policyholders, whether new or old. Our policyholders have options to choose one or more, if not all of the added benefits,” said Muzira. 

ZB Life Assurance managing director, Letwin Mawire also said the company was adapting to a new way of life that strives to offer quality service to its customers. 

“We have offered financial relief to many of our clients who were unfortunate to lose their lives or those of loved ones.  In addition, we have embraced the "new normal" and ensured that we continue to serve our clients, especially in these times,” said Mawire.

On this plan, the Memorial Cash Benefit will have a minimum cover of ZW$50 000, a minimum tombstone cover of ZW$50 000 and a ZW$500 000 grocery cover for six months. 

