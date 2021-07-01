British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

A United Kingdom based Zimbabwean scholar has petitioned British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the recent deportations that saw the arrival of the first batch of deportees on a chartered flight on

Zimbabwe Leeds Community (ZLC) executive committee member and PHD candidate Chris Goshomi has written a letter to Prime Minister Johnson petitioning him to intervene in the current deportations saying the removal process was going to have lasting emotional effects on affected families especially children.

“The process of the removal has become emotionally wrecking as this is having collective trauma on the Zimbabwean communities in the diaspora and the communities are completely unsettled.

“The way these people are being removed has injected so much fear in the Zimbabwean community including children who are now asking their parents if there are also going to be removed,” Goshomi wrote.

He wrote that the negatively publicity that had come with the deportations which were done without consultations with the communities, affected people who were now being paraded on social media in Zimbabwe, being ridiculed and humiliated despite serving their crimes’ sentences in the UK.

“No one is willing to take in the deported due to the stigma attached to them and this has led to their families refusing to accept them because of the negative publicity.

“Zimbabwe community have started to question the notion of property investment in UK because of uncertainties around their stay and rather feel that they should invest back home in case they would face deportations,” wrote Goshomi.

Goshomi wrote that this was causing externalization of money out of the UK, which he said was not economically viable as it also meant that children of migrant families remain in perpetual poverty as they would never be able to inherit property in the UK from their migrant parents and families.

“The genuine asylum seekers with pending issues have now stopped going to the reporting centers for signing in fears of being captured and sent back home to Zimbabwe and at the same time have abandoned asylum condition accommodation, going underground then committing crimes in order to maximize income.

“Some are preferring lengthy prison sentences instead of deportations and being seen as a political problem than just a mere immigration problem that requires close engagement with the communities in order to reach a collective objective solution,” he wrote.

Goshomi said going forward, there should be a systematic repatriation of the undesirable deportees alleged to have committed crimes in the UK, which should be carried out in close consultation with the Zimbabwe communities and other expert stakeholders.