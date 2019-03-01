Former Chivi South Member of Parliament (MP) Killer Zivhu handing over portable wheelchairs to the Matowe family.

Former Zanu-PF legislator for Chivi South constituency, Killer Zivhu has come to the rescue of a Chivi widow who has disabled children by donating wheelchairs and pledged to continue assisting the family with their other needs.

TellZim News in February this year visited the widow, Senzeni Makulele and her four children in Dimbiti area where they were sharing one leaky hut during the rainy season.

An article (link below) by the publication, together with a YouTube video, moved a few individuals, amongst them philanthropist Zivhu who runs the Zivhu Foundation to extend a helping hand to the family.

http://www.tellzim.com/2021/02/widow-two-sons-with-disabilities-three.html

Makuleke’s sons, Maxwell (21) and Laiton Matowe (8) who have a challenge in speaking and walking both received wheelchairs from Zivhu through his foundation.

Zivhu told TellZim News that he was moved when he saw Makuleke’s story, aggravated by the fact that she shared a leaky hut with her children, some of whom are disabled, with very little to get by.

“The situation was worrisome since her children are disabled so I decided to give them the wheelchairs. The widow went back to her parents’ home area, so her brothers took her back. We gave them wheelchairs because that was the primary need but soon we are revisiting them to deliver food stuffs and other necessities,” said Zivhu.

However, efforts to get a comment from Makuleke were fruitless as her mobile was unreachable up until the time of going to print.

Makulele was widowed in 2018 after her husband was swept away in a flooded Musaverema River while he was fishing.

Her first born daughter, Sharai Matowe was impregnated by a man who tricked her and left her with a baby girl before fleeing to South Africa.

The family was living in abject poverty and were depending on menial jobs as the community had long given up on them.