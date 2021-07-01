Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) Masvingo province has vaccinated 923 inmates in one month.

Masvingo ZPCS spokesperson Stanslous Sanike said the vaccination programme, which started early this month is going on well and so far 923 inmates out of 1 350 received their first jabs while eight completed the whole course of both doses.

“The vaccination program is going on very well and so far 923 inmates have been jabbed while eight have received both their doses.

“We are happy that the country has included the inmates in the vaccination program because it is also their right,” said Sanike.

Masvingo Provincial Taskforce spokesperson Rogers Irimayi however said he is not yet aware of the vaccination program at ZPCS in the province.

A number of Covid-19 cases at Mutimurefu prison were recorded in January this year.



