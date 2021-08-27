Ward 8 bakery club member Maslin Gavaza

Ward 8 villagers in Zaka Central have scaled up a community bakery which they say has improved their lives.

The project which started early this year is benefitting over 20 families as they get money from bread sales.

One of the project beneficiaries, Ellen Murapira said the project came at the right time and is helping women take care of their families.

“The project has been helpful to us as women in many ways. I managed to pay fees for my child through this project and I buy food with my share of the sales,” said Murapira.

Ward 8 Councilor, Tererai Tererai said the project was aimed at eradicating poverty in the area and sustain livelihoods.

“The idea behind this whole thing is to improve and sustain livelihoods in Ward 8. The project also seeks to improve the ward’s food and nutrition situation,” said Tererai.

Masvingo Rural District Council (RDC) Ward 5 Councilor, Aleta Makomeke a home economics teacher from the area and also an inspector of the project, applauded the initiative and commended villagers for running a successful project.

“The project is being run by organized committees and considering their success so far, I can safely say that the project will continue changing lives for the better,” said Makomeke.

So far the villagers are only baking bread and buns which they sell for US$1 for two loaves and US$1 for 10 buns.

The project accrues at least US$105 per week and US$420 per month before deducting production costs.

Community bakery projects have been introduced in many villages across the country in an effort to improve livelihoods in marginalized communities.