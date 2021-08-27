Dr Masinire in blue suit handing over groceries to Rev Chaka

TellZim Reporter

MASVINGO- A former intern at Mucheke Old Peoples Home has remembered the care home by donating food stuff and toiletries over the weekend.

His friend, Doctor Kudzai Masinire who handed over the groceries worth US$300 was representing Kudzai Baloyi who is now based in Canada.

Speaking during the handover, Dr Masinire said Baloyi had retraced his roots and has a keen interest in helping local charity homes.

“Baloyi is my friend and he hails from this location. He saw the way the old are living here and since he is now capacitated to help, he decided to plough back to his community. He bought these groceries and partnered with his friend who is based in Mutare. His vision is to do these donations two or three times every year,” said Dr Masinire.

Mucheke Old Peoples Home superintendent, Reverend Matopos Chaka thanked Baloyi for remembering them and putting a smile on the faces of the old.

“We are grateful for this kind gesture from Baloyi. He was once on attachment here and we worked well with him. He has made everyone here proud and we are forever grateful,” said Rev Chaka.

Baloyi is in the process of registering an organization that will focus on helping charity homes in Masvingo.

He is also reportedly luring others in Canada to contribute towards the upkeep of people in charity facilities back home.