|Dr Masinire in blue suit handing over groceries to Rev Chaka
TellZim Reporter
MASVINGO-
A former intern at Mucheke Old Peoples Home has remembered the care home by
donating food stuff and toiletries over the weekend.
His
friend, Doctor Kudzai Masinire who handed over the groceries worth US$300 was
representing Kudzai Baloyi who is now based in Canada.
Speaking
during the handover, Dr Masinire said Baloyi had retraced his roots and has a
keen interest in helping local charity homes.
“Baloyi
is my friend and he hails from this location. He saw the way the old are living
here and since he is now capacitated to help, he decided to plough back to his
community. He bought these groceries and partnered with his friend who is based
in Mutare. His vision is to do these donations two or three times every year,”
said Dr Masinire.
Mucheke
Old Peoples Home superintendent, Reverend Matopos Chaka thanked Baloyi for
remembering them and putting a smile on the faces of the old.
“We
are grateful for this kind gesture from Baloyi. He was once on attachment here
and we worked well with him. He has made everyone here proud and we are forever
grateful,” said Rev Chaka.
Baloyi
is in the process of registering an organization that will focus on helping
charity homes in Masvingo.
He
is also reportedly luring others in Canada to contribute towards the upkeep of
people in charity facilities back home.
