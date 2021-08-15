File Picture

CHIREDZI- Controversial car dealer Solution Motors has reportedly agreed to repay the money it received from Chiredzi Rural District Council (RDC) towards the purchase of a Toyota Fortuner vehicle that was meant for Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ailes Baloyi.

Chiredzi RDC Human Resources Manager, Victory Magumbe said their legal counsel was handling the case and that the supplier had consented to repaying what council paid him.

“Our legal practitioners, Rubaya and Associates are handling the matter now. Solution Motors agreed to pay back the money that we gave them for the purchase of the vehicle,” said Magumbe.

Magumbe, who could not reveal the total amount of money paid to the supplier, said the company had already wired in ZW$1million and offered to add interest to cover for the delay.

“So far they have paid back ZW$1 000 000 only and they also offered to include a 10% interest as compensation for delaying to deliver the Toyota Fortuner vehicle,” said Magumbe.

Solution Motors has also been involved in delayed supply of vehicles including a deal with Mwenezi RDC and Department of Irrigation in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement.

Auditor General, Mildred Chiri’s also mentioned Solution Motors in her 2019 report alleging that the company had failed to deliver vehicles to a number of customers.

Patrick Siyawamwaya reportedly owns the company and once confirmed that he assists government departments and other companies that will have been flagged by the United States of America (USA) under economic sanctions to purchase equipment overseas.