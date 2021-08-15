Recently, social media platforms as well as some mainstream media outlets were awash with photographs alleged to be of a headman from Bikita district in compromising position with a certain lady which raised a lot of questions with regards to the integrity of our traditional leaders.

Traditional leaders should be custodians of the nation’s cultural values and norms hence should play a leading role in ensuring total adherence and conformity to such customs.

They are expected to play a pivotal role in preservation of the nation’s customs so that the current generation would take a leaf from them as they pass from one generation to the other.

Government has made frantic efforts to ensure that the welfare of traditional leadership hierarchy from kraal heads, headmen to chiefs is prioritized, a clear sign that they have a key role to play in safeguarding our heritage as a nation.

Much has been said of the current generation who have been straying from the societal norms and values, but now with such a mishap having occurred, what would be said of the older generation?

The constitution of Zimbabwe requires traditional leaders to protect dignity and rights of women but the pictures no matter how they found their way onto social media, it exposed the headman in as far as efforts to emancipate women are concerned.

Traditional leadership thus should ensure their actions on or behind the camera work towards the vibrancy of the country’s traditions and culture as a whole.

Total conformity of traditional institutions to customs and values of any given society will go a long way in preserving the culture of that given society and traditional leadership as an institution has a role to play in fostering that.