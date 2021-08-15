Zhombe-A 55-year-old man is nursing serious injuries after he was struck with an axe by his 23-year-old son whilst trying to refrain him from fighting his friend.

The incident occurred in Village 19, Chief Gwesela in Zhombe on August 21 2021.

Circumstances given are that Tinashe Machingauta was drinking beer with his friend Kelvin Chaunoita at Village 19 Tuckshops, when a misunderstanding arose between the two leading to a fight.

Gift Machingauta who is father to Tinashe tried to stop the fight, which did not go well with his son who took an axe and struck him twice on the head before fleeing.

The matter was reported to police and Gift was rushed to hospital where he is admitted and is reportedly in a stable condition.

Midlands Police Provincial spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko is appealing to members of the public with information regarding the whereabouts of Tinashe to inform any nearest police station.

"We appeal to anyone with information on the whereabouts of this suspect to alert the police. We also urge members of the public to solve disputes amicably and avoid use of violence. Common sense should always prevail in determining ways of handling disputes," Mahoko said.