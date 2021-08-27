Kimberly Kusauka

A 27-year-old man with albinism is seeking medical assistance to have a cancerous growth that has developed on his face removed.

Hamilton Muto is the breadwinner for his step grandparents, the grandmother (88), grandfather (92) and his nephew (15) who is in form three.

The grandfather cannot walk due to old age, with Muto being the one who makes sure that he attends to his needs including helping him to go to the toilet as well as bathing.

"My grandfather cannot walk on his own due to old age, so I help him with all his needs which include bathing him as well as going to the toilet," said Muto.

Hard times have hit hard prompting them to sell five cattle out of seven trying to seek medical assistance for Muto, which is deteriorating on a daily basis as the growth continues to worsen.

Gabriel Makamure from Ndanga in Zaka said Muto was booked for an operation in Harare last Wednesday at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals but he was yet to be contacted for the operation.

"Muto was booked for the operation last Wednesday at Parirenyatwa. However the institution did not inform him on the day to attend the operation. We last visited him on August 5 and he was in severe pain," said Makamure.

Makamure said the family was not aware of the developments but there is need for fundraising since there are many procedures that need to be done.

He needs to go for a scan and X-Ray before the operation and all these facilities are not available at Parirenyatwa.

"Muto is looking for well-wishers to assist him with financial assistance since he needs to go for a scan and X-Ray before his operation and all these facilities are not available at Parirenyatwa,” said Makamure.

Zaka Central Ward 8 Cllr Tererai Tererai said Muto has a sister with albinism as well and also needs cream that should be used on their skin.

"Muto has a sister with albinism. I have known him for a long time and think his growth was as a result of lacking body cream which is used for their sensitive skin," said Tererai.

The operation that is to be carried out at Parirenyatwa costs around US$900.

Muto was once booked for June 20 but failed due to financial constraints and on the prescription he was given on June 12, nothing yet has been purchased.

Muto and family are currently living in Mashavave village, Ward 8 under Chief Ndanga in Zaka.

TellZim News has published a story about a Chivi couple with four epileptic children who were seeking assistance and they got assistance from former Chivi South Member of Parliament (MP) Killer Zivhu.

For all donations you can contact Mrs. S.P Munemo on +263 772 816 260, Rev Baramasimbe on +263 717 662 871 and Cllr Tererai of ward 8 on +263 774 883 709.