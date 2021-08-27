Kimberly
Kusauka
A 27-year-old man
with albinism is seeking medical assistance to have a cancerous growth that has
developed on his face removed.
Hamilton Muto
is the breadwinner for his step grandparents, the grandmother (88), grandfather
(92) and his nephew (15) who is in form three.
The
grandfather cannot walk due to old age, with Muto being the one who makes sure
that he attends to his needs including helping him to go to the toilet as well
as bathing.
"My grandfather
cannot walk on his own due to old age, so I help him with all his needs which
include bathing him as well as going to the toilet," said Muto.
Hard times
have hit hard prompting them to sell five cattle out of seven trying to seek
medical assistance for Muto, which is deteriorating on a daily basis as the
growth continues to worsen.
Gabriel
Makamure from Ndanga in Zaka said Muto was booked for an operation in Harare last
Wednesday at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals but he was yet to be contacted for
the operation.
"Muto was
booked for the operation last Wednesday at Parirenyatwa. However the
institution did not inform him on the day to attend the operation. We last
visited him on August 5 and he was in severe pain," said Makamure.
Makamure said
the family was not aware of the developments but there is need for fundraising
since there are many procedures that need to be done.
He needs to go
for a scan and X-Ray before the operation and all these facilities are not
available at Parirenyatwa.
"Muto is
looking for well-wishers to assist him with financial assistance since he needs
to go for a scan and X-Ray before his operation and all these facilities are
not available at Parirenyatwa,” said Makamure.
Zaka Central Ward
8 Cllr Tererai Tererai said Muto has a sister with albinism as well and also
needs cream that should be used on their skin.
"Muto has
a sister with albinism. I have known him for a long time and think his growth
was as a result of lacking body cream which is used for their sensitive
skin," said Tererai.
The operation
that is to be carried out at Parirenyatwa costs around US$900.
Muto was once
booked for June 20 but failed due to financial constraints and on the
prescription he was given on June 12, nothing yet has been purchased.
Muto and
family are currently living in Mashavave village, Ward 8 under Chief Ndanga in
Zaka.
TellZim News
has published a story about a Chivi couple with four epileptic children who
were seeking assistance and they got assistance from former Chivi South Member
of Parliament (MP) Killer Zivhu.
For all
donations you can contact Mrs. S.P Munemo on +263 772 816 260, Rev Baramasimbe
on +263 717 662 871 and Cllr Tererai of ward 8 on +263 774 883 709.
