Teachers at Mpandawana High School are allegedly up in arms with senior administration staff, whom they are accusing of unfairly distributing donated smartphones among themselves without notifying parents.

The 42 smartphones in question were allegedly donated by Ruzivo to assist each teacher to conduct online lessons with pupils during the covid-19 induced lockdowns, but it has emerged that only eight smartphones were distributed, with the rest’s whereabouts not clear.

Contacted for comment, Mpandawan School head Kundai Kufa refused to comment saying she does not speak to the media.

"I do not speak to the media, therefore I can refer you to the councilor. Ask him all the questions you have regarding this issue,”said Kufa

Gutu Central Ward 33 Councilor Bernard Chimwango confirmed hearing the story and said some teachers were complaining about not receiving the gadgets, but when he spoke to the deputy head, he was told everything was above board.

"I heard teachers complaining about unfair distribution of donated phones saying they did not receive them as they were supposed to, but rather the senior staff distributed the gadgets among themselves. I then asked the deputy headmaster Phineas Mudhiya and he told me that everything is in order and there is a list of beneficiaries that shows fair distribution was done.

"I then notified the District Schools Inspector and the Education Community Services Officer about the issue and they are waiting for schools to open so that they do proper investigations,” Chimwango said.

He added that they were also going to investigate issues of donated laptops that were supposed to be given to heads of departments but they had not received them yet and tender procedure issues as there were a lot of complaints arising.

Mpandawana School Development Committee (SDC) Chairperson Euphrasia Chamwaita Mseza confirmed hearing the story and said she is yet find out more detail.

"I heard the story of the said phones circulating around here but I am yet to find out more, because I am not even aware that the school received such a donation. The only phones that I know are the ones that were donated by Regai Dzive Shiri way back and they were already given to the pupils. They were only twenty and the list is there as well as the date stamp, "said Mseza.

Efforts to get a comment from Masvingo Acting Provincial Education Director Shylet Mhike were fruitless as she was not available.