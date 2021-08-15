Due to rise in forced child marriages which have become rampant in rural areas, a group of artists from Mwenezi have come together to tackle the epidemic through film.

In a bid to overcome the socio-economic challenges posed by Covid-19 resulting in child marriages, a group of artists based in Mwenezi have produced a short feature film called Ratidzo which showcases social life in contemporary society.

Clatmus Acting Group, SMG studios, Vusumuzi Makanaka, Obester Vagere, Tariro Mangena and various other artists have produced a 35 minute short feature film titled Ratidzo.

The movie's assistant director, Clatmus Mugarajira told TellZim News that the movie aims to address issues of child marriages due to social and religious beliefs.

“The feature film reflects reality from an African perspective , seeks to address and put to light issues of abuse of a girl child and forgiveness. It also educates parents to stop forcing underage girls into marriages,” said Mugarajira.

Ratidzo chronicles the story of a young girl who grew up in a rural setup and due to poverty, her mother had to force her to engage in commercial sex work for their survival.

The film shot in Mwenezi, comes at a time when the nation is struggling with the rising number in teenage pregnancies and child marriages.

The director and writer of the movie is Knowledge Muchina

In recent weeks, a minor Anna Machaya reportedly died whilst giving birth at a Marange Apostolic sect shrine in Manicaland, and her husband has already been charged with murder among other charges.