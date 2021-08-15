Part of the crowds that attend open markets in Mwenezi East

Villagers of Chivi South in ward 23 and part of Mwenezi East constituency rely on Runde River to supplement their livelihoods through illegal gold panning and fishery to support their food reserves which are usually low due to the perennial droughts that hit the area.

The marketing of the gold output from Runde has led to the proliferation of illegal marketing points in areas along the river on the part of Mwenezi notably Chehondo and ‘Kumunyambo kwaBhaya’ in Mushezheveti village under Chief Mawarire, where people from the two districts mix and mingle on weekly basis.

Despite concerted efforts by government to ban all illegal gatherings save for funerals where a maximum of 30 people are allowed to gather, people from all walks of life flock these open markets either to sell their gold or to buy food stuffs which are usually sold at relatively cheaper prices compared to mainstream retail outlets common in rural areas.

The gatherings pose a serious threat to the health and wellbeing of the communities as people are seen mixing without even observing the measures put in place to fight the spread of the covid-19.

Of serious concern is the mentality and societal myths among the villagers who claim that Covid-19 is non-existent for reasons best known to them but with no basis whatsoever to support such claims.

The wearing of masks, social distancing and sanitizing are a rarity to these villagers and there is very little to no enforcement.

The two constituencies have gone for some time without Members of The House of Assembly representatives, following former Chivi South legislator Killer Zivhu’s recall from Parliament, while Mwenezi East was robbed of Jusbee Omaar by death.

Recently, legislators were given a mandate to spread Covid-19 awareness in their constituencies, and the vacuum in the two constituencies could have resulted in complacency evident at the open markets.

Mwenezi Rural District Council (RDC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Albert Chivanga said council is totally against illegal activities hence the law must take its course.

"Council position is to abide by the rules and regulations of Covid-19. No to open markets. Whoever is found participating in these activities is commiting a crime and police should do their jobs.

"We engaged Covid-19 taskforce and it's leadership but they seem to be adamant as they do things on their own bypassing us as council.The fact that no council employee is found at these places clearly shows our position that we do not bless them.We have been supporting police efforts by supplying fuel for them to go and apprehend them on wrong side of the law as well as dispersing the public.Such support clearly explains council's position regarding open markets," said Chivanga

Mwenezi District Development Coordinator (DDC) Rosemary Chingwe who is the District Covid-19 Taskforce chairperson said they discussed the issue at a meeting sometime in June with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) who should enforce the law.

“That issue of markets was discussed in the last taskforce meeting with ZRP who are responsible for enforcement of the law and as taskforce we are ready to support their efforts because we cannot go on the ground to enforce the law,” said Chingwe.

Contacted for comment, Masvingo Provincial Police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said police are making frantic efforts to put to a halt to such illegal activities.

“We appreciate the effort by police officers in Mwenezi as they always visit such areas to ensure that people do not engage in illegal activities. Police have visited Maranda and Matibi areas to stop these illegal markets.

“As police we are saying to the people in such areas where we are yet to visit, be warned that you will meet your fate. We encourage people to bear in mind that these unlawful gatherings are still prohibited by law and when law enforcement agents descend on them, they will give no room for explanations but to arrest the perpetrators,” said Inspector Dhewa.

He however urged the public to ensure total adherence to the rules and regulations.

“We are saying people should desist from such gatherings. We also appeal to the public to help us with information on illegal gatherings as we have also established a hotline for use on Covid-19 issues. Those willing to tell us can contact us on 0775996945 both WhatsApp or text messages,” Inspector Dhewa said.