Panashe Matongo

Following death, issues of inheritance and succession arise.

The scope of this article covers steps in organising and protecting an estate under testate succession (where there is a will).

First and foremost, a death certificate and a death notice must be acquired. These are followed by trio vital events which are; registration of a will, compilation of inventory and interim custody of assets.

WHAT HAPPENS TO A WILL

Section 11 of the Administration of Estates Act states that the will must be registered by the Master or Assistant Master who is duly authorized to open the documents. However, a will may be registered at the Master’s office before testator dies for safe keeping. At this stage the Master’s or the Assistant Master’s duty is confined to check whether the will complies with all the formalities of a will. On the other hand, the duty to decide the validity of the will is left for the court to exercise its discretion.

In society we encounter circumstances where relatives steal, wilfully conceal or destroy a will during the lifetime of the testator without their authority or after the testator’s death for various reasons like greediness. This conduct constitutes criminal offence that attracts fine or imprisonment or both.

COMPILATION OF AN INVENTORY

Simply put, the inventory is a detailed list of articles or property . The inventory list is divided into the following categories; immovable property, movable property and claims in favour of an estate. Key to note, these assets must be described with sufficient certainty. The rationale for inventory compilation is premised on the fact that a deceased person’s assets must be ascertained since an estate also consists of liabilities.

The inventory should be made within 14 days and this can be done by the surviving spouse, or in default or their absence, the child or children of the deceased, or the next of kin or the person who at or immediately after the death has the chief charge of the house. Once an inventory is compiled it must be conveyed to the master or assistant master of the High Court.

At this stage there is high propensity by relatives to falsify inventory, and in so doing they are committing an offence which attracts a fine. Also, failure to make an inventory is an offence that attracts a fine.

INTERIM CUSTODY OF ASSETS

Interim custody relates to the immediate securing of the assets of an estate . It is important because it is meant to safeguard the property from destruction or possible looting. At this stage in our societies we witness influential relatives grabbing properties of the deceased. In countless scenarios, customary law has been misused to force widows and children out of property at the death of a husband or father. The following shall take interim custody of the property; surviving wife of the deceased, or in default or their absence, the child or children of the deceased, or the next of kin or person who at or immediately before the death has chief charge of the house in or of the place at which the death occurs. Also, Section 42 of the Act mandates every person who has or comes into possession or custody of any property or asset shall deliver to the duly appointed executor, if any.

In conclusion, the law provides for the protection of deceased’s assets to reach intended beneficiaries. The rationale is premised on avoiding possible grabbing of properties by close relatives. Usually surviving spouses and children are the victims of assets dispossession. In the event of dispossession their recourse lies in the use of spoliation orders.

Panashe Matongo is a Zimbabwean legal practitioner practicing in Masvingo. He is an avid human rights defender and he writes in his personal capacity. For feedback: WhatsApp 071 539 0083 or email matongoprofessor@gmail.com.