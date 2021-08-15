CGCDZ celebrating village landing with Pagomo project members

Center for Gender and Community Development in Zimbabwe (CGCDZ) has breathed life into various community based projects with the latest being Pagomo in Ward 12B, Masvingo West constituency.

The project initiated by Alice Chindondo in 2017 attracted CGCDZ interest in 2019 up to date where they have turned the fortunes of local villagers through conflict management training and capacity building.

Pagomo project Chairperson, Alice Chindondo expressed gratitude to CGCDZ for bringing in a new skills and techniques to their initiative.

“We are very grateful to the help we are getting from CGCDZ which donated sewing machines and trained us to make reusable sanitary pads and face masks. We are selling facemasks and use the proceeds to boost our project,” said Chindondo.

Project Coordinator, Helen Mafararikwa said she was overwhelmed with the positive response which they got from the organization after approaching them seeking assistance.

“I never thought that we would make it this far. We approached CGCDZ and they were more than willing to assist us. They are always chipping in and right now we are making progress,” said Mafararikwa.

CGCDZ projects manager, Chidaushe Mudadi said that they are burdened to help rural communities in uplifting their lives mostly targeting women and youth.

“I am pleased with the progress that this Pagomo project is making. As an organization, we are delighted when we see young women and girls making a living out of hard work. We will always strive to change communities for the better,” said Mudadi.

Members have since bought kitchenware and occasionally share proceeds from the sale of sanitary wear and masks.

With the 2021 farming season fast approaching, Pagomo has shifted focus towards purchase of farming equipment.

The group is working towards registration as a cooperative with 50 members of which 42 are women and young girls.