Nehanda Nyakasikana ko kuchagozova riiniko isu vanyai tichitambura, kuchagozova riiniko isu tichidzvinyirirwa, nhai mweya unoera, inga taneta wani nekunwa misodzi. Ndafunga hangu Baba VaMuzenda, MHSRIP. I wish he was here to see that paya paaiita detembo rake things were still much better and it became worse and I think it’s now a towel kkkkkk, seka zvako Mapombi. Kuseka nhamo serugare. Mapfumo akaimbawo paya saying “Nyika yamaichemera zvino yaita mamvemve,” kkk but now atova Marengenya chaiwo.

What is wrong with our government asi nhai? Why is it so obsessed with old things? Sure how can they take us back to the old systems they once failed to run. Hee? busy kumutsana nezvitima zvakafa kare kare instead of introducing new modes of transport? Ndizvo zvakaita vamutsane naMbuya Nehanda izvozvi vachiita mastatue nekuisa pamari. Are they trying to counter Chamisa’s bullet train mantra? The young man was talking about bullet trains, bullet in terms of shape, speed and sophistication not idzi dzakamborohwa nenyere muhondo. Surely these people have no hearts I think vaakushandisa rwatata. Instead of modernising NRZ and bringing in new locomotives they are busy resurrecting izvo zvakafa kare kare. Hee? Chii ichocho sure? NRZ has been on its knees for a long time now vachifailer kupa vashandi mari chaiyo and all of a sudden yatova kuZupco. Imika, tikwanirei apa. Why risking people’s lives nemigweje iyoyo? Revive the economy first and buy new trains. MaZUPCO buses acho most of them are very old and with this kind of obsession with old and dead things it’s not surprising to hear see them turning Air Zimbabwe into Zupco again kkkk. Svinurai maCdes, the Zupco sticker won’t make an old machine new imi. Takutotyira harahwa nechembere, they are now at risk yekunamirwa maZupco stickers. Nanga nanga nezvakachembera siye kuisa zvitsva. That is why ndichiti G40 yaitove nani because yaida kuisa young people to the fore front, zviri nani kutambura muchitungamirirwa nevechidiki at least pane pamwe patinozoworirana kwete izvi zvevatsenga maKirismas.

Nyatsotsvakisisa chikonzero chaita musoro uteme. Inga Tuku akaimba wani (MHSRIP), he was declared a hero by the same government which is failing to take his advice. Flood the roads with Zupco buses and kombies, every road should be flooded with Zupco with cheap prices and see there won’t be any war with mushikashika. They will willingly withdraw and park their vehicles, kwete izvi zvekuswerodzingirirana nevanhu vari kutsvaka mari whilst aiding the government where its failing. Chibasa chacho chorwadza chiya, create employment and see mahwindi ese achisiya izvi vachienda kunoshanda.

I want to say thumbs up to Zifa for sacking Loga, however, he is not the problem alone but the entire Zifa ….

What is going on at the Dead BC? I am sure heads rolled there, sure kurecorder mukuru wenyika achikakamira, cameraman kutoudzwa kuti Cut Cut, kuramba achienda mberi, as if that was not enough, they went on pamhepo for the whole of Zimbabwe to see kkk. Sorry dear readers, not the whole of Zimbabwe but, those few who watch it. I know vazhinji vedu are fed up of one television channel. But wasn’t that an act of sabotage? I think someone was trying to expose mukuru, and if that is true then mangoma ngaatsve, please carry on. But I think this is an act of sabotage chete, remember musangano uri kufukutwa nemafactions. I think someone is out there to discredit mukuru tiri muLevel 2 lockdown kudai and drawing close to 2023. As if that was not enough, they went on to deny us live coverage of the game against the Worry Us and Ethiopia, even vakarohwa zvavo we just wanted to watch them.

Still on the game, I am not a football fan but I think sacking Loga was the only way to go coz iii tange tanzwa kwedu kuchitima vanhu vachipopota about his incompetence. Hanzi he is a clown and fraudster. But he is not the only problem, the problem is with Zifa itself. It’s just a club yekuba mari just like our own police paroadblock. They don’t care about results but their own pockets. I used to think tinorohwa because the boys are not paid well but apa I heard the were promised something but vakarohwa zvakadaro. So the coach, Zifa and the boys are the first culprits tisati taenda kuna Minister of sports and the government. However, Loga ngaabaye tosara totungana dzemudanga. Ko madii mambopa iye Benjani timboonawo kut anodii, zviro zviyedzwa, kana zvazonetsesesa you can call me. I am ready for national duty as a real patriot kwete yekumanikidzwa through patriotic bill.

I heard Chigaramundege this time was told to sit down and attend the UN general meeting virtually kkkk. Zupco yange yatogadzirirra to ferry HE to New York kkkk. It’s a pity hey. Entourage yagadzirira vakomana vatoita ready to shop and squander the taxpayer’s money.

Before I go zvangu kunokanga Maputi angu for lunch, let me hasten to say this, watch out guys, something is brewing in both Zanu PF and MDC A. Zvese zviri kuda kudambuka zvinhu izvi kkkk, Zanu is leading the game with three factions ahead of MDC-A trailing behind with two. Kune makwishu, Masvingo Masvingo, Masvingo, Why Why Why Masvingo kkkk. Ndokwadzobikwa politics dzeZimbabwe kuMasvingo if you didn’t know kkkk mirai muone. Soon and very soon you will see, just watch. Ko MDC-A’s way of doing things moti zvakambonyanya kusiyana here with Zanu PF. I hear there are power struggles to replace vana Godfrey Kurauone and Obey Sithole who are clinging to positions while they are abroad. Ko kusiira vari paground and lead the diaspora movement nanaChief Ndiweni ikoko nhai Kura? Siirai vari paground, party haisi yamai venyu iyi. Struggle haidi kuiswa muhomwe macdes. Tozviziva makambosungwa mukasvozvewa nenda paRemand pedu apa but struggle musaiisa muhomwe varume. Hatizodi vana ‘we died for this country’ mberi uko, hezvino ndiri pano.

Kotiwo yechikomana ichi chinonzi blue-eyed boy waChamisa ichi Ostallos kwahi unonzwa chichinzi chiri pawanted list yepolice nemhosva huru dzenyika asi hachisungwi zvamuchose. You see him chichitori kumarufu, nekucourt chichitoinda kusolidarity chichipesana nawo mapurisa asi hachimbosungwi, chii chaizvo? Mukomana haasi mumwe wevakomana here uyu? Chete haa ndikazvifunga funga, we don’t have an opposition muno munyika. All of them are just disgruntled Zanu supporters, because honai vana Priscilla Misihairabwi votodeployewa kuinda kuchando kunotonhoreeeraaa! Vana Dhagi Dhagi naThokozanu ndovaidiiwo kana ndimiwo? Only a handful are sincere about this opposition thing asi ini hangu handisati ndamuona. Munogumbura fani, haa nxaa!

Ko Mandi akazodii, we are waiting for a welcome party kkkk achidzoka kumusangano, after her I would want to hear kuti Mphoko is applying for readmission. Kana asingadi hake kudzokera let him join hands naKhupe pachiBulawayo ipapo zviri nani than kungoti Zii like this I don’t like it when Mboko and Madam Khupe are silent like this. Congrats to Misihairabwi Mushonga on her ambassadorial appointment, ndingazoita sendine godo. That’s Zanu for you maCDES. Musangano uyu unoyeraa! Mboko Imboko !!