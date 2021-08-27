Mapombi is praying for a quick recovery of the Minister of primary and secondary education Ambassador Cain Mathema, I heard the person is not feeling well; my prayers are with him every day. At least he now understands that this thing called Covid -19 is real and I want him to recover quickly so that he can monitor the schools opening which he initiated though the teachers are crying foul. Yes anofanira kutopora so that he addresses the plight of the teachers and make sure that government puts everything in place to avoid the spread of the diseases in schools which they rushed to open.

Opening of schools is a good thing coz iii vana vanga vaakunyanya kuita misikanzwa, a lot of them were engaging in substance abuse and some in incest. Kutomimbana brother and sister. So opening of schools is a good idea but, I say but the teacher’s plight should be addressed. Measures to curb the spread of the diseases should be put in place so that schools will not be the hub for the spread of the pandemic. hurumende yedu yakabva kudenga is going on with its inconsistences, they want schools to be opened but they have not allowed intercity travel, does that really make sense? How those who want kunogara nevena vechikoro are going to travel.

Ko where is the acting political commissar Mr Bin Chinamasasa, he is quiet these days, kubva ati dii kudai, is something happening up there? He was talkative when he was acting spokesperson. Ndopavaifanira kutauraka apa kkkk, oti dzorashikawoka dziya. Chete that seat is very hot and no one has served on that and left it zvakanakanaka besides vedu Headman Charamba Cde Rugeje kkkk pasi nemhanduu. Chinourayisa chigaro chiya, ukasafa unodzingwa kkkk. Kuroposha kutaura zvose zvose kunotyisa tiraburu, vhunzai Mutodi kkkkkk. Ikozvino kune dhongi rinozviti Jamwanda, haa muromo pazhe kkkkk. Vagomudii Joji, iwe Jojii iwe! Apa I heard Mandiita Wefodya Chimene is appealing to rejoin musangano uri kutonga kkkk. I really don’t understand what is within Zanu Pf that anenge ambopindamo asada kuenda kunevamwe. I thought with the bitterness that the G40 guys had after the coup they will all join MDC. YaChamisa of course not kwaDougie. Manje all of them are appealing to rejoin Zanu. Imagine with manipulative brains dzana Jonso and Kasukuwere joining the big tent, vachitiudza how elections are rigged if they are really being stolen. Ana Mandi should have joined the Alliance nembanje dzavo ikoko tione kuti hazvifambi here.

Last week I wanted to form a church but now I am thinking of a political party, I think ndochaiyo then I ask people at Chitima Market to join the party, then after 2023 I get into Polad and get my car. I will ask for a lorry chaiyo so that I ferry goods for the people who are feeding me with rotten bananas and maputi kuno uku. Yah I would want to reward the guys who are feeding me. Mind you, there is a guy in Zambia who has been promoted for being nice to HH when he was jailed kkk. Haisi nepotism bodo. I heard HH fired the whole police and army top brass kkkk. Regaiwo team iyi dzimwe nguva ichizoramba nechitanda kkk, they will be fearing for their positions kkkkk. Imagine kungomuka wakanzi kupurazi iwe wajaira kudhla norivha kkkk But I think HH was too harsh on those guys and I hope mufana wechidiki should assure our comrades in Zim that their jobs will be secured kana apinda so that they won’t resist kana ahwina, then kana achida kuzovadzinga later zvava zvakewo kkkk. Kana azvinzwa ngaadeedzere amen. Chidobi chiri pachena ichi if he wasn’t told paakaenda kuInaguration.

But if the opposition does not up their game I don’t think 2023 will be easy for them. They need to start talking about how to win election not telling us what they will do after they win the elections. Zvema spaghetti roads takazvinzwa kudara and I don’t think Zimbabweans are worried about what the opposition will do if they win, people simply need to get rid of Zanu PF simple. Registering to vote is the best way to go, izvi zvandiri kunzwa kuti less than 50 people are registering to vote paZEC apa mwedzi wese shows kuti hapna kuri kuendwa. People want to wait for 2023 to register to vote, the election is won now not in 2023. I once warned you about being vaccinated before it was late and you said ndezvaMapombi anopenga but look, now people are queing paMazorodze apa ichitonzi yapera. Go now kusati kwava nepressure. Chete we as a country are used to long queues zvaakutonetsa kurega. We queue for everything. Fuel yemaBond queue, Bank queue, Mukuru there is a queue, paMalaicha there is a queue, getting a jab pane mutsetse, getting in and out of town kutoita Mutsetse kkk, PaZupco worse, that’s what we are used to as a country and hazvichaperi izvi kkkk.

Zimbabweans need to start showing a united front if they wish to remove Zanu kwete izvi zvekuti vanhu vari kutoramba vachiformer amwe mapolitical parties. Ana Tsenengamu neuyu mukadzi uyu haaa amanaka. Another one was formed neuyu anonzi Matsinhanise kkk, hameno akuda kutsinanhisa chiii. Is it they have no confidence in Chamisa and company or vakavandirawo kudya rifa rePolad. I think I have to be clear about this, in Zim its either you are Zanu PF or you are with Chamisa, zvimwe zvese it’s a waste of time, yes I mean even Dougie chaiye kutambisa time yake neyedu. Ndohwa kuchinzi ndeeZanu maparty awa and I think Biti can help us here, paakaita yake paya was he funded by Zanu or not? Pafungei ipapo.

Just a quick one before I fogert, Mapombi wants to warn our brothers and sisters in the security services, please don’t be fooled by ED and his cronies, they just want to play you the usual dribble and if you fall for it we will continue to suffer together. Hapana wazvakambonakira izvi. You are bribed and we all suffer. Zvekuvakirwa zvii zvii zvavari kuronga mumacantonments enyu hapana kwazvinosvika kungokuvharai nhambo ichifamba towards 2023. Rest assured Nero akapinda you will be safe. Even mava kumba ko Nyika inenge yadigwa sugar hakuna nhamo.

Before I go kunokanga zvangu maputi for my usual lunch let me hasten to salute our very own iron Police Lady Mai Marume. She has managed to make sure that no cross-border bus gets into or passes through Masvingo town. Haa vakasunga play and the buses are now seen achipinda nekunana Zvamahande nekwaPeter uko kwana VZ kkk. Majoni joni kupinda nemuruzevha sure after paying all the tollgates and police blocks along the way but kunoti mutown kudai kkkk. These are the kind of ladies we need. However she has to practice her vindictiveness on corruption and stopping other forms of crime kwete kuti sika sika nemabhazi. I am reliably informed kuti she is the one who used to supply Mandi Chimene mbanje. Yes after the raids on Mozambican grade smugglers, a potion was sent to the Minister of State Mandiita wefodya.

If anyone sees Mboko please tell him that we need him, Shumba zvinenge zviri kuvaremera vega ava. Mboko Imboko!