A Chivi family is lucky
to have been left unharmed on Sunday night when a robber broke into their home,
after which they sought help in a TellZim News WhatsApp group leading to swift
police response.
A participant in the WhatsApp
group sent a chat around midnight asking other participants to either call
police on their behalf or give them police contact details, saying a robber had
broken into his mother’s house in Chivi.
“Please help with ZRP
Chivi office contact (sic). Urgent. Breaking in right now
at Stand No. 241 please assist,” the participant wrote.
The participant also wrote that an elderly
granny and her grandchild were in danger as the robber had already broken into
the house and was reportedly walking around.
Another participant
then sent police contact details in the group, and the participant who had
asked for assistance confirmed that they had managed to contact Chivi police
who then came to their rescue in less than an hour.
“I just want (sic) to
thank ZRP Chivi for a swift response to the break in that has just happened at
my mom’s place at Chivi Growth Point. Keep the job well done,” the participant
later wrote.
TellZim News WhatsApp and other virtual
platforms have been instrumental in useful information dissemination, and have
been used by citizens in distress to seek assistance.
