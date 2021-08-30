File picture: learners boarding a Zupco bus

Masvingo urban day schools are likely to be a haven for Covid-19 infections as pupils share public transport with ordinary citizens on a daily basis to get to their respective learning centres.

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) president Dr Takavafira Zhou said the health and safety of teachers and pupils is not guaranteed since they are ordered to operate in schools while most of the ancillary staff has not been vaccinated or even tested for Covid-19.

"The teachers and pupils are at risk of contracting the virus because they are ordered to meet in schools while most of the ancillary staff has not been vaccinated against Covid-19 and they have not been tested before they commence the teaching and learning processes.

"Hostels are congested and there is high teacher pupil ratio, there is no source of running water, no Covid-19 abatement equipment in schools which cumulatively compromise their health and safety," said Dr Zhou.

He went on to say that there were already on the outbreak of Covid-19 cases in Manicaland which are emanating from schools.

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) national president Obert Masaraure said government should have considered the safety of both teachers and pupils before opening schools as pupils will be commuting to and from schools every day.

"The government is not assuring that schools are well equipped with PPEs to fight against Covid-19 hence that shows we have an uncaring government," said Masaraure.

Masvingo Acting Provincial Educational Director Shylatte Mhike said the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education will organize Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) only meant to transport school pupils.

"The pupils will not be directly exposed to Covid-19 as they will use separate ZUPCO buses and commuter omni-buses which are different from those which will be carrying other commuters," said Mhike.

TellZim News however established that pupils from Mucheke and Rujeko high density suburbs are using the same transport as the general public.

On vaccination of school pupils, Mhike said the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) is going to carryout vaccination programs for all pupils in different schools across the nation and boarding schools have banned visits.

"There will be no Covid-19 risks as MoHCC will vaccinate all pupils in schools as a way of containing the virus.

"The Personal Protective Equipment is already in place and the Ministry will make sure that all pupils who are between 14 and 17 years old are vaccinated and all boarding schools have banned visiting days so as to minimize the chances of bringing the virus into the institutions," said Mhike.

There are mixed feelings on the opening of schools as some parents are welcoming the development because they were having challenges with their children getting involved in drug abuse and early child marriages, while some are complaining about the fees increment saying they cannot afford since most of them are informal traders.

Teachers are also complaining on their low incomes which they say cannot sustain them to pay their children's fees even taking care of their families.