Kimberly Kusauka





As well-wishers continue to stampede to the rescue of former Nyabata High School whizkid Progress Mafukidze, Youth Business League (YBL) has pledged to pay all the remaining semesters tertiary fees for the genius.





The Harare-based organization met the girl and her father on August 31 after TellZim News published Mafukidze's story where she was seeking assistance to enroll for an Honours Degree in Accounting at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ).





YBL Secretary General, Lancemore Sigudu said Progress deserved to further her education like every other child and promised to also cater for her accommodation on campus.





"It is every child's right to get education and I was once in the same situation as Progress, so I felt it was right to assist her. We are going to pay for her third semester since the other two were already paid for whilst mobilizing resources for the remaining semesters until she finishes her degree.

"We will look into accommodation and arrange with UZ administration so that they can offer her a residential place within the school premises. YBL will be assisting Progress with tuition fees and any other necessities that are needed. She has our word and we will not forsake her," said Sigudu.





An elated William Mafukidze who is Progress father, thanked YBL and all well-wishers who chipped in with assistance to help his child realize her dream.





"I thank everyone who contributed to the assistance of my last born child. Her older sisters assisted her till she finished A' Level but they could not afford tertiary education because it is more expensive.





However, I am relieved with the overwhelming assistance which my child is getting and I know she will never disappoint," said the father.





A visibly thrilled Progress could not hide her joy and thanked YBL for the kind gesture which she said will surely help her fulfil her childhood dream.





"I thank YBL and TellZim News for what they did for me. I did not expect this kind of assistance. I can now carry on with my education knowing that I have people who will be paying for my tuition," said Progress.





YBL also gave Progress a laptop, stationery and promised to contribute more towards her education.