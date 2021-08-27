Tendai Pedzisai

Nancy Bayereka

The family of Patrick Munzwa Mucheni who was allegedly murdered by Tendai Pedzisai who was later released on bail has written to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) seeking reprieve as the suspect is allegedly threatening state witnesses.

In the letter, dated August 23 2021, the family lawyer Derreck Charamba of Ndlovu and Hwacha Legal Practitioners, alleges that the suspect was threatening eyewitnesses to the murder.

“We are reliably informed that the accused is seriously interfering with state witnesses at Chiredzana in Zaka, by threatening and challenging eyewitnesses in the matter.

“We have learnt that the accused rightfully sought and was granted bail with the High Court of Zimbabwe. His bail conditions include, non interference with state, inter alia,” reads part of the letter.

The letter further alleges that he wanted to skip the country with the help of some people in positions of power and the police.

“We are further informed that the applicant is preparing to evade the course of justice. Our clients are well informed that the accused wants to leave the country for an unknown destination and is therefore unlawfully and with the aid of public office holders and police, disposing his property to facilitate his flight from justice,” reads the letter

The NPA responded saying they have since engaged the High Court Registrar to engage Inspector Chidhakwa to look into the matter.

"We approached Masvingo High Court Registrar and we have attached a copy of the draft order to this response.

“We received your letter dated 23 August 2021 and we have also engaged A/Inspector Chidhakwa, the Investigating officer to look into the issues you raised.

"Once investigations are complete, there is a possibility of re-arrest for purposes of default of bail conditions enquiry,” reads the letter.

Sources from the area claim that Pedzisai is selling his cattle and is alleged to have bribed a number of people including the police to clear the cattle since he has no stock card.

They further allege that the deceased was a committee member of the Chiredzana Dip tank and had blocked Pedzisai from clearing his cattle at some point.

Circumstances leading to his arrest are that on August 2 2021 Mucheni and Pedzisai were drinking beer at a local bar when Pedzisai asked Mucheni to buy him a drink as token of appreciation for an earlier favour where he had helped the now deceased to rescue his cow which had been traped at the dip tank.

Mucheni is alleged to have said he had no money and this did not go well with Pedzisai who struck him with a chair on the head and he fell down. He was later rushed to Mashoko Mission hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Mucheni is alleged to have disappeared and later resurfaced and handed himself over to Zaka police with his lawyer.