Davison Muchena

MASVINGO- Local football mother body, Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) Eastern Region has pushed further its much awaited Annual General Meeting (AGM) due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

Two positions were left vacant last year and the region was supposed to hold its AGM in May this year but the lockdown has forced repeated postponements of what is expected to be a heated gathering.

Cryil Mukweva died late last year while Simon Mushangwe left the country for Australia, a development which forced the region to operate with strained personnel since the two were critical members of the board.

Mukweva was the board’s vice chairperson and Mushangwe was a board member in charge of Development.

The region also has another top vacant position which was left by Thadeous Machawira who retired as the region’s administrator last year.

Contacted for comment, Eastern region chairperson, Davison Muchena confirmed that the AGM had been postponed due to the set Covid-19 regulations.

“Our target was to hold the meeting this Saturday (September 4) but because of Covid-19 protocols that ban gatherings, our meeting was affected therefore we have pushed it to a date to be advised,” said Muchena.

Inside sources claim that a cabal inside the board is working tirelessly to have the AGM in Mutare and use home ground advantage to have Zifa Eastern region office moved from Masvingo to Mutare.

The move is being initiated in anticipation that the new administrator will be based in Mutare.

However, Muchena said the AGM will be held in Masvingo which is the region’s headquarters.

“The AGM will be held in Masvingo. This is where all our records are kept and all our major meetings are held there. The main office is also in Masvingo,” Muchena said.

Zifa Masvingo Province is also yet to replace two officials who were booted out for alleged corrupt activities and swindling foreign players of cash.

Vice chairperson, Tinashe Gomba and board member in charge of finance, Energy Zava were kicked out after they were found guilty of duping foreign players and soiling the name of the organization.

Zifa Masvingo province chairperson, Nobioth Magwizi could not be drawn to comment as his mobile went unanswered until the time of publication.

However, with the recent green light by government for sporting activities to resume, Zifa is now expected to fill in those vacancies in the region and province respectively.