From left: Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu and Prof Rungano Zvobgo

MASVINGO- Zimbabwe tourism sector has experienced its lowest number of international tourist visits to resort places in over 30 years as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Government has bemoaned the sharp decline experienced since March 2020 and claim that the country lost millions of hard currency in potential revenue.

The revelation came out during 2021 World Tourism Day Academic Symposium celebrations held at Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)’s Hebert Chitepo Law School on September 9 in Masvingo.

Delivering a keynote address, Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality industry Mangaliso Ndlovu told delegates that the pandemic negatively impacted the tourism sector thereby costing Zimbabwe millions of dollars.

“Covid-19 fought the tourism sector and this resulted in loss of millions of United States dollars. Statistically the number of tourists who have visited Zimbabwe in the quarter of a year is 639 356 which is very low compared to over one and half million which we recorded in 2020. This is the worst record since 1991,” said Ndlovu.

The Minister called upon various stakeholders and generality of Zimbabweans to put their heads together to help resuscitate the tourism sector.

“In driving the tourism recovery growth agenda, we have resolved that no one should be left out and this includes the communities, minority groups, youth and women. Everyone should participate in the sector both as consumers and producers and in the value chain of tourism.

“We will therefore rely on the ability of tourism to generate employment, yield income from foreign visitors, to jointly increase revenue by levying taxes on consumption and channeling more of that revenue to communities,” said Ndlovu.

Speaking during the same event, GZU Vice Chancellor Professor Rungano Zvobgo said his institution rallies behind government efforts to revive the tourism industry through implementation of a new curriculum that supports the drive.

“As the country re-opens in an effort to re-build the tourism sector to its peak, no one should be left behind. GZU is fully behind the sector and we have introduced education 5.0 curricular in our Tourism and Hospitality department,” said Prof Zvobgo.

Education 5.0 was introduced by government adding two more pillars of innovation and industrialize to the existing three pillars namely teach, research and community service in a move meant to churn out self-reliant university and college drop outs by equipping them with entrepreneurship skills.

The skills will help the graduates to develop self-sustenance to cushion themselves from harsh economic conditions currently obtaining in the country.

The tourism sector has been identified as a central pillar of the National Development Strategy (NDS1).

This year’ tertiary institutions tourism celebrations were held at under the “Tourism for Inclusive growth’ and the national celebrations will be held on September 27 in Bindura.